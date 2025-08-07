Open Menu

Pakistan Likely To Observe 4-day Holidays In August Due To Independence Day, Chehlum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Chehlum

August 14 (Thursday) will be observed as a national holiday to mark Pakistan's Independence Day, celebrated annually with national pride

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) Pakistanis may enjoy a 4-day holiday in August 2025 as Independence Day (August 14) and Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) on August 15 are expected to fall consecutively, followed by the weekend on August 16 (Saturday) and August 17 (Sunday).

As per reports, August 14 (Thursday) will be observed as a national holiday to mark Pakistan's Independence Day, celebrated annually with national pride.

The government has announced countrywide programs, including flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural events, military parades, and tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement.

While Chehlum (August 15) is not listed as a public holiday on the Federal Calendar, provinces may declare a local holiday on this day, as has been done in previous years in cities like Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Chehlum, which marks the 40th day after Ashura, will be observed across the country with religious processions, Majalis, and tributes to the martyrs of Karbala, observed with deep reverence by the Shia Muslim community.

If a provincial holiday is declared on August 15, it will effectively combine with the weekend, resulting in four consecutive holidays from August 14 to 17, providing extended time off for students, teachers, and employees nationwide.

