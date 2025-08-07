- Home
Department Of Energy Deploys First Vertical LPG Tank System For Food Establishments In Abu Dhabi
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has implemented the first vertical Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tank system for food establishments across the emirate. This system serves as a safer and more efficient alternative to the traditional use of LPG cylinders. It features a vertical tank with a capacity of up to 125 gallons, equipped with an explosion proof vaporiser, and is refilled directly on site by licensed operators eliminating the need for storing or handling gas cylinders.
This innovative approach significantly reduces the risks of leaks and incidents, simplifies operational processes, and marks a key regulatory step toward elevating safety standards in the food sector. In this context, the DoE issued Technical Bulletin No (1/2025) outlining the technical requirements, safety standards, and regulatory conditions for the installation of such tanks in accordance with NFPA standards and the UAE Fire and Life Safety Code.
Dr Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director General for Regulatory Affairs at DoE, said that this initiative reflects the department’s commitment to protecting individuals and communities by ensuring a safe operational environment for food establishments.
He highlighted the vital role of gas as an essential energy source for the sector.
Engineer Ahmed Al Sheebani, Executive Director of the Petroleum Products Regulatory Affairs Sector at DoE, said that the project aims to establish a safer and more sustainable system, enabling food establishments to operate with confidence and reliability while serving customers in line with international best practices. He also noted the department’s collaboration with licensed private sector operators for the approval and implementation of the system in accordance with the highest standards.
The DoE called on all food establishments especially those in areas without access to underground gas networks or centralised LPG systems to adopt this modern and integrated solution, which ensures compliance with current and future regulatory requirements.
