Open Menu

Pakistan Speeds Up Lobbying To Secure Spot In LA 2028 Olympic Cricket Event

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

Both Pakistan and New Zealand risk missing out on Olympic qualification as organizers are likely to adopt a regional qualification format, a standard approach used across various Olympic sports

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) With cricket set to return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 1900, Pakistan has intensified its efforts to secure a place in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, amid concerns over exclusion under the proposed qualification model.

The latest reports said that both Pakistan and New Zealand risk missing out on Olympic qualification as organizers are likely to adopt a regional qualification format, a standard approach used across various Olympic sports.

Under the current discussions, India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania) are expected to qualify directly based on regional rankings. Other likely qualifiers include Great Britain (Europe), South Africa (Africa), and host nation United States. The sixth and final spot remains undecided, with speculation that it may be awarded to a Caribbean nation or another Asian side.

Facing the possibility of exclusion, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a lobbying campaign to push for a more inclusive process.

“The Olympics is a prestigious global event, and with cricket making a historic comeback, Pakistan cannot afford to be left out,” said a PCB official. The board is preparing to send a formal letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the LA 2028 Organizing Committee, urging them to announce the qualification criteria and deadline well in advance — ideally at least one year before the Games.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also weighed in, urging the PCB to take a proactive stance.

“The Olympics is more than just participation — a medal is at stake. The PCB should engage with both the ICC and the LA28 committee and propose using the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 rankings as the basis for qualification,” Latif suggested.

Cricket will be featured in both men's and women’s formats at LA 2028, with matches scheduled between July 20 and 29. This marks only the second time cricket will be included in the Olympics, the first being at the Paris Games in 1900.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Cricket T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia Sports Europe PCB Los Angeles Rashid Paris South Africa United States May July Olympics Event Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

15 seconds ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

27 seconds ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

37 seconds ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

55 seconds ago
 Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan ..

Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately a ..

9 minutes ago
 PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration b ..

PMDC announces MDCAT 2025 schedule; registration begins August 8

16 minutes ago
Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG ta ..

Department of Energy deploys first vertical LPG tank system for food establishme ..

16 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 ..

Burjeel Holdings reports 129% increase in Q2’25 net profit

16 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariff ..

NEPRA approves Rs1.89 per unit cut in power tariffs under quarterly adjustment

23 minutes ago
 Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system t ..

Gaza: Israel must restore UN humanitarian system to stave off starvation, say UN ..

31 minutes ago
 Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first ..

Ireland beat Pakistan womean cricket team in first T20I match

40 minutes ago
 Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 mon ..

Pakistani model Abeer's husband sentenced to15 months in jail for harassing air ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports