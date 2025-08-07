Pakistan Speeds Up Lobbying To Secure Spot In LA 2028 Olympic Cricket Event
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Both Pakistan and New Zealand risk missing out on Olympic qualification as organizers are likely to adopt a regional qualification format, a standard approach used across various Olympic sports
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) With cricket set to return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 1900, Pakistan has intensified its efforts to secure a place in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, amid concerns over exclusion under the proposed qualification model.
The latest reports said that both Pakistan and New Zealand risk missing out on Olympic qualification as organizers are likely to adopt a regional qualification format, a standard approach used across various Olympic sports.
Under the current discussions, India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania) are expected to qualify directly based on regional rankings. Other likely qualifiers include Great Britain (Europe), South Africa (Africa), and host nation United States. The sixth and final spot remains undecided, with speculation that it may be awarded to a Caribbean nation or another Asian side.
Facing the possibility of exclusion, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a lobbying campaign to push for a more inclusive process.
“The Olympics is a prestigious global event, and with cricket making a historic comeback, Pakistan cannot afford to be left out,” said a PCB official. The board is preparing to send a formal letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the LA 2028 Organizing Committee, urging them to announce the qualification criteria and deadline well in advance — ideally at least one year before the Games.
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif also weighed in, urging the PCB to take a proactive stance.
“The Olympics is more than just participation — a medal is at stake. The PCB should engage with both the ICC and the LA28 committee and propose using the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 rankings as the basis for qualification,” Latif suggested.
Cricket will be featured in both men's and women’s formats at LA 2028, with matches scheduled between July 20 and 29. This marks only the second time cricket will be included in the Olympics, the first being at the Paris Games in 1900.
