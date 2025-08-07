Tri-nation T20 series 2025: Pakistan, Afghanistan fans to be seated separately at UAE grounds

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2025) In a bid to ensure crowd safety and maintain order, the Sharjah cricket Stadium administration on Thursday decided to allocate separate stands and entry points for Pakistan and Afghanistan supporters during the upcoming tri-nation T20 series, scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in August and September 2025.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any repeat of past crowd disturbances during high-voltage clashes between the two teams.

Under the new security arrangements, fans from both countries will enter the stadium through designated gates and will be seated in separate sections.

Organizers have confirmed that ticket sales will be restricted based on nationality, and spectators will only be allowed entry into their assigned areas during matches.

The tri-series features Pakistan, Afghanistan, and a third yet-to-be-named team. The opening match will be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan on August 29, 2025 in Sharjah.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced each other in seven T20 internationals so far. Pakistan won four and Afghanistan secured the victory in three matches.

The rivalry between the two sides has often drawn passionate crowds, prompting the need for enhanced crowd control measures.