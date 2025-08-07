Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes During Past 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 06:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) GAZA, 7th August, 2025 (WAM) – At least 100 Palestinian civilians were killed and 603 injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 61,258 documented fatalities, with nearly152045 reported wounded.
Medical sources in the Gaza Strip announced the deaths of four Palestinians in the past 24 hours due to starvation and malnutrition in the Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of the starvation-related fatalities to 197, including 96 children.
