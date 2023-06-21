UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2023 | 02:15 PM

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 21st June, 2023 (WAM) – The American University of Sharjah (AUS) has partnered with MEA-Comm, a leading technology company, to cultivate future engineers and drive digital transformation within the framework of the Engineering Al Nukhba Programme.

This strategic collaboration fosters an ecosystem for open and interoperable technologies for future connectivity, including 5G, 6G and beyond, and the development of smart digital and IoT solutions while sharing critical knowledge and expertise with AUS students.

This partnership encompasses various areas of cooperation, including the sharing of critical knowledge in expertise areas essential to AUS students. MEA-Comm will play a pivotal role in supporting AUS by providing valuable internships to students, a compulsory part of their graduation requirements, allowing them to broaden their education and gain practical experience.

The collaboration also extends to jointly supervising selected capstone and research projects whenever possible. Both MEA-Comm and AUS will engage in joint research and development initiatives, focusing on advanced open and interoperable standard-based radio systems, as well as digital and IoT solutions. They will also collaborate on applying for research and development grants, leveraging the expertise of AUS professors.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering; Hany Saleh Shalaby, Chief Operation Officer at MEA-Comm; and other officials from both institutions.

Dr. Aloul expressed his excitement about the collaboration, emphasising its potential to enhance the academic journey of engineering students and empower them for success in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

“This partnership with the American University of Sharjah forms a strategic pillar of MEA-Comm mission to bridge the gap between industry and academic institutes in UAE and MEA region. We will extend our state-of-art ICT solutions, long experience and technology leadership to AUS students and graduates. Engagement with AUS in research, development and building prototypes will accelerate innovation in UAE and the region,” Shalaby said.

The College of Engineering at AUS, through its renowned Al Nukhba programme, actively partners with industry institutions, prioritising community engagement, student-centred education and research and innovation. These collaborations provide students with practical experience, access to industry resources and connections with industry leaders.

