Australia's Central Bank Cuts Rates By 0.25 Percentage Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:30 AM
SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Australia's central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by 0.25 percentage points to a two-year low of 3.60 percent, citing a slowdown in inflation and a looser labour market, though it was cautious on the prospect of further easing.
Wrapping up a two-day policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia board said data and updated forecasts suggested core inflation would moderate to around the middle of its 2 percent to 3 percent target band assuming a gradual easing in policy.
