Worst Bleaching Event On Record For Western Australian Coral Reefs
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 10:15 AM
SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) A marine heatwave off the Western Australian coast was the longest, largest, and most intense on record for the area,
scientists said on Tuesday.
The heatwave resulted in the most widespread coral bleaching event ever recorded for Western Australia, according to the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS).
Experts had reported bleaching and mortality across systems up to 1,500 kilometres apart, AIMS said.
AIMS senior research scientist James Gilmour said reefs that had previously escaped bleaching were hit. "There has been little reprieve this time for any of our north-west reefs. Areas which had given us hope because they'd rarely or not bleached before like the Rowley Shoals, north Kimberley and Ningaloo
have been hit hard this time.
"
For individual coral reefs, experts were still analysing the Degree Heating Weeks (DHW) - a measure of heat stress on corals. Eight DHWs is the level generally considered severe enough to cause coral mortality, Gilmour said.
Early estimates are over 15 DHWs on all reefs and up to 30 DHWs at some Pilbara reefs, he said, adding that it was a “concerning time” for coral reefs in Australia.
Last week, AIMS reported hard coral cover across the Great Barrier Reef had dropped sharply following a record bleaching event in 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's ..
Trump says gold imports won't face duties
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
More Stories From Middle East
-
Worst bleaching event on record for Western Australian coral reefs16 seconds ago
-
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days15 minutes ago
-
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's SC Magdeburg, US' Ca ..8 hours ago
-
Trump says gold imports won't face duties8 hours ago
-
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza9 hours ago
-
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant9 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of military helicopter cr ..9 hours ago
-
China's Hainan implements 'Five-in-One' reform for foreign-invested enterprise registration10 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at Military Cam ..10 hours ago
-
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancement10 hours ago
-
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours13 hours ago
-
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 202513 hours ago