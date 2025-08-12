Open Menu

Worst Bleaching Event On Record For Western Australian Coral Reefs

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 10:15 AM

Worst bleaching event on record for Western Australian coral reefs

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) A marine heatwave off the Western Australian coast was the longest, largest, and most intense on record for the area,
scientists said on Tuesday.

The heatwave resulted in the most widespread coral bleaching event ever recorded for Western Australia, according to the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS).

Experts had reported bleaching and mortality across systems up to 1,500 kilometres apart, AIMS said.

AIMS senior research scientist James Gilmour said reefs that had previously escaped bleaching were hit. "There has been little reprieve this time for any of our north-west reefs. Areas which had given us hope because they'd rarely or not bleached before like the Rowley Shoals, north Kimberley and Ningaloo
have been hit hard this time.

"

For individual coral reefs, experts were still analysing the Degree Heating Weeks (DHW) - a measure of heat stress on corals. Eight DHWs is the level generally considered severe enough to cause coral mortality, Gilmour said.

Early estimates are over 15 DHWs on all reefs and up to 30 DHWs at some Pilbara reefs, he said, adding that it was a “concerning time” for coral reefs in Australia.

Last week, AIMS reported hard coral cover across the Great Barrier Reef had dropped sharply following a record bleaching event in 2024.

Related Topics

Australia Kimberley Event All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025

1 hour ago
 IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn ..

IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's ..

8 hours ago
 Trump says gold imports won't face duties

Trump says gold imports won't face duties

8 hours ago
 UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalis ..

UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza

9 hours ago
 Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

9 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to ..

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..

9 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

10 hours ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

10 hours ago
 NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid ..

NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

10 hours ago
 Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Az ..

Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..

10 hours ago
 US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organi ..

US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East