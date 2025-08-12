Open Menu

China's Hainan Implements 'Five-in-One' Reform For Foreign-invested Enterprise Registration

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 12:30 AM

HAINAN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) In recent years, south China's Hainan Province has taken the "Five-in-One" reform of foreign-invested enterprise registration as a key initiative, continuously improving the ease of market access for foreign businesses.

According to People's Daily Online report, today in Hainan, Hong Kong and Macao residents holding mainland travel permits, Taiwan residents with mainland travel permits, foreigners with permanent residence ID cards, overseas Chinese with passports, and residents of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan with resident permits, can all complete business registration electronically through the "Hainan e-Registration" platform.

Even if you're not physically in Hainan, enterprise registration services can still be handled online and at any time. Hainan has successfully opened overseas access to the "Hainan e-Registration" portal and launched bilingual electronic forms, greatly improving convenience and the user experience for investors.

From the perspective of enterprise needs, Hainan has also launched three integrated services to start, modify, and deregister foreign-invested enterprises, changing the previous fragmented process into an integrated parallel system.

Notably, Hainan has pioneered a "no application required" service model, enabling license changes and cancellations to be processed without application, submission, or approval, and requiring zero visits and zero paperwork—offering a "three exemptions and two zeros" seamless service. The number of required steps has been reduced from five to one, and required materials cut by more than 77 percent.

Thanks to this improved convenience, Hainan has continued to attract growing foreign investment. According to the Hainan Provincial Administration for Market Regulation, the number of countries and regions investing in Hainan has now risen to 176.

