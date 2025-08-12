Open Menu

IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah Drawn To Group A Against Germany's SC Magdeburg, US' California Eagles

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) – The 18th edition of the IHF Men’s Club World Championship, will see Sharjah SC face a tough test against SC Magdeburg, champions in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and against American side California Eagles, which will take part in the competition for the second time in history.

The 18th edition of the IHF Men’s Club World Championship, the flagship club handball competition, will be staged in Egypt from 26 September to 2 October 2025, featuring nine participating teams. All matches will be played at the New Administrative Capital Hall, a proven venue that previously hosted the 2021 IHF Men’s World Championship, the most recent IHF Men’s Club World Championship, and the 2025 IHF Men’s Youth World Championship.

On Monday, 11 August, on the sidelines of the 2025 IHF Men’s Youth World Championship in Cairo, the draw for the preliminary round was conducted at Cairo Stadium, determining the pathways for the nine clubs.

The draw was conducted by the IHF Competition Director, Patric Strub, assisted by Yasser El Ramli, the IHF Men's Club World Championship Competition Director, Egypt goalkeeper Karim Hendawy and Jordi Rosell, FC Barcelona representative.

The draw procedure saw the teams in Pots 3 and 2 drawn, with Al-Ahly having the prerogative to choose their group and the Egyptian side chose Group B, alongside reigning champions, Veszprém HC, and Australian side Sydney Uni.

The most decorated team in the history of the competition, FC Barcelona, have been drawn in Group C, alongside Zamalek SC from Egypt, the hosts, and Brazilian side Handebol Taubaté.

In Group A, debutants Sharjah SC from the United Arab Emirates will face a tough test against SC Magdeburg, champions in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and against American side California Eagles, which will take part in the competition for the second time in history.

With all participating teams confirmed in July and the event only weeks away, final preparations are well under way. Following the draw, teams now know their opponents for the group phase.

The preliminary round will be contested in a round-robin format from 26 to 28 September. Clubs seeded in Pot 2—FC Barcelona, SC Magdeburg, and Veszprém HC—are scheduled to play on 27 and 28 September. The semi-finals will be held on 30 September, with the final set for 2 October.

