UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at Military Camp in Tyre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Lebanon over the victims of an explosion at a military facility in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon, which occurred while performing their duties and resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Lebanon over this tragedy, along with its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.