UN Chief Condemns Israeli Killing Of Six Journalists In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 01:30 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) UN Chief Antonio Guterres has condemned the killing of six Palestinian journalists in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN chief, on Monday.
"These latest killings highlight the extreme risks journalists continue to face when covering this ongoing war," Dujarric said.
The secretary-general called for an independent and impartial investigation into these killings, he added.
At least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began, said the spokesman. The secretary-general underscored that journalists and media workers must be respected and protected and allowed to carry out their work free from intimidation or harm, Dujarric said.
On another front, Dujarric announced that the international organisation and its partners had gathered food supplies and hygiene kits at the Karem Abu Salem crossing.
These were unloaded directly from the trucks before reaching their designated destinations due to the widespread desperation in Gaza. He stated, “People need a reliable lifeline to survive, not just drops of aid.”
He confirmed that aid workers brought fuel from the crossing yesterday, explaining that Israeli authorities are allowing an average of about 150,000 liters of fuel per day. He considered this amount to be far below the minimum required to support life-saving operations for the people of Gaza.
Dujarric added that more than half of the Palestinian Red Crescent's ambulances have stopped working throughout Gaza due to a shortage of fuel and spare parts, which are prohibited from entering the Strip.
Recent Stories
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
More Stories From Middle East
-
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza1 minute ago
-
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant31 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of military helicopter cr ..31 minutes ago
-
China's Hainan implements 'Five-in-One' reform for foreign-invested enterprise registration1 hour ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at Military Cam ..1 hour ago
-
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancement2 hours ago
-
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours4 hours ago
-
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 20254 hours ago
-
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'4 hours ago
-
Analysts recommend ‘BUY’ rating of ADNOC L&S Shares, citing strong growth momentum5 hours ago
-
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi6 hours ago
-
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base7 hours ago