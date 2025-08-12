NBF Hosts Book Launch Ceremony For Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 12:31 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF), under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, hosted the book launch ceremony of renowned writer and researcher Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum’s latest book titled "Mann Bolta Hai".
The event was held at the NBF's Ahmed Faraz Auditorium on Monday.
Abid Sial was the chief guest, while Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed presided over the ceremony. Notable scholars Dr Sadia Kamal and Dr Sadia Aziz shared their thoughtful insights on the book.
Speaking on the occasion, book author Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum expressed his gratitude to NBF for publishing his work and organizing the launch event. He also thanked the distinguished guests and attendees for their presence, remarking, “My book is creative and rooted in real-life events.”
NBF officials, including Managing Director Dr Kamran Jahangir, Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand, and Saleem Akhtar, warmly welcomed the guests.
The ceremony was attended by literary enthusiasts, academics, and members of the public.
