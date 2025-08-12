Open Menu

NBF Hosts Book Launch Ceremony For Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 12:31 AM

NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

National Book Foundation (NBF), under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, hosted the book launch ceremony of renowned writer and researcher Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum’s latest book titled "Mann Bolta Hai"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF), under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, hosted the book launch ceremony of renowned writer and researcher Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum’s latest book titled "Mann Bolta Hai".

The event was held at the NBF's Ahmed Faraz Auditorium on Monday.

Abid Sial was the chief guest, while Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed presided over the ceremony. Notable scholars Dr Sadia Kamal and Dr Sadia Aziz shared their thoughtful insights on the book.

Speaking on the occasion, book author Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum expressed his gratitude to NBF for publishing his work and organizing the launch event. He also thanked the distinguished guests and attendees for their presence, remarking, “My book is creative and rooted in real-life events.”

NBF officials, including Managing Director Dr Kamran Jahangir, Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand, and Saleem Akhtar, warmly welcomed the guests.

The ceremony was attended by literary enthusiasts, academics, and members of the public.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

19 minutes ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

33 minutes ago
 NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid ..

NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

2 minutes ago
 Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Az ..

Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..

2 minutes ago
 US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organi ..

US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization

2 minutes ago
 Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving syst ..

Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest

2 minutes ago
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC

DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

27 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

27 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

27 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

27 minutes ago
 DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benaz ..

DIGP Faisal Bashir Memon visits DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range Office

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan