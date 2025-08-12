Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) PARIS, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – A French nuclear power plant temporarily shut down on Monday after a massive and unpredictable swarm of jellyfish clogged its filters.

The jellyfish blocked the cooling system at the Gravelines plant in northern France, causing four of its units to automatically switch off.

The site's two other units were already down for maintenance. Its operator, EDF, stated there was "no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment."