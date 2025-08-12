Open Menu

Jellyfish Swarm Shuts Down French Nuclear Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) PARIS, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – A French nuclear power plant temporarily shut down on Monday after a massive and unpredictable swarm of jellyfish clogged its filters.

The jellyfish blocked the cooling system at the Gravelines plant in northern France, causing four of its units to automatically switch off.

The site's two other units were already down for maintenance. Its operator, EDF, stated there was "no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment."

Related Topics

Nuclear France Paris SITE August

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to ..

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..

1 minute ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

46 minutes ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

1 hour ago
 NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid ..

NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

30 minutes ago
 Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Az ..

Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..

30 minutes ago
 US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organi ..

US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization

30 minutes ago
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving syst ..

Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest

30 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC

DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC

30 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

54 minutes ago
 PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister o ..

PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..

54 minutes ago
 FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills

54 minutes ago
 Govt committed for provision of equal opportunitie ..

Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East