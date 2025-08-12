Jellyfish Swarm Shuts Down French Nuclear Plant
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 01:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) PARIS, 11th August, 2025 (WAM) – A French nuclear power plant temporarily shut down on Monday after a massive and unpredictable swarm of jellyfish clogged its filters.
The jellyfish blocked the cooling system at the Gravelines plant in northern France, causing four of its units to automatically switch off.
The site's two other units were already down for maintenance. Its operator, EDF, stated there was "no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment."
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
PTI always chooses chaos over dialogue: Minister of State for Climate Change She ..
FPCCI for withdrawal of retrospective gas bills
Govt committed for provision of equal opportunities for minorities: CM Bugti
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant1 minute ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of military helicopter cr ..1 minute ago
-
China's Hainan implements 'Five-in-One' reform for foreign-invested enterprise registration31 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at Military Cam ..46 minutes ago
-
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancement1 hour ago
-
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours3 hours ago
-
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 20254 hours ago
-
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'4 hours ago
-
Analysts recommend ‘BUY’ rating of ADNOC L&S Shares, citing strong growth momentum4 hours ago
-
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi6 hours ago
-
Italian composite manufacturer G&G selects Ras Al Khaimah as its regional base7 hours ago
-
Royal Marsden Cancer Charity commends Jawaher Al Qasimi’s role in advancing precision medicine for ..7 hours ago