China To Extend Tariff Suspension On Imported US Products For 90 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) China will continue to suspend 24 percentage points of additional duty rate on imports from the United States by 90 days starting from 12:01 pm Tuesday, while retaining the remaining additional tariffs of 10 percent on those articles, according to an announcement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the commission said the extended suspension of certain additional tariffs between China and the United States is a step to further implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state.
The move serves the interests of both sides in achieving their respective development goals and will contribute to the development and stability of the world economy, the commission added.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2025
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's ..
Trump says gold imports won't face duties
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
More Stories From Middle East
-
Australia's central bank cuts rates by 0.25 percentage points17 minutes ago
-
ADNOC L&S Q2 revenue up 40% YoY to $1,258 million32 minutes ago
-
Worst bleaching event on record for Western Australian coral reefs2 hours ago
-
China to extend tariff suspension on imported US products for 90 days2 hours ago
-
IHF Men’s Club World Championship: Sharjah drawn to Group A against Germany's SC Magdeburg, US' Ca ..10 hours ago
-
Trump says gold imports won't face duties10 hours ago
-
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza10 hours ago
-
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant11 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of military helicopter cr ..11 hours ago
-
China's Hainan implements 'Five-in-One' reform for foreign-invested enterprise registration11 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at Military Cam ..12 hours ago
-
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancement12 hours ago