Trump Says Gold Imports Won't Face Duties
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 01:45 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that imports of gold (GC=F) to the US would not face a tariff.
Gold futures were little changed after Trump's post.
prices for the metal slid on Monday.
The White House had said last week that the administration would issue a new policy clarifying whether gold bars would be subject to duties after a US government agency said they would, prompting chaos and confusion in the market.
Recent Stories
Trump says gold imports won't face duties
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..
US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization
Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest
DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Trump says gold imports won't face duties4 minutes ago
-
UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza19 minutes ago
-
Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant49 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of military helicopter cr ..49 minutes ago
-
China's Hainan implements 'Five-in-One' reform for foreign-invested enterprise registration1 hour ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explosion at Military Cam ..2 hours ago
-
WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancement2 hours ago
-
Gaza: 69 casualties in 24 hours4 hours ago
-
Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 20255 hours ago
-
Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'5 hours ago
-
Analysts recommend ‘BUY’ rating of ADNOC L&S Shares, citing strong growth momentum5 hours ago
-
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi7 hours ago