Open Menu

Trump Says Gold Imports Won't Face Duties

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Trump says gold imports won't face duties

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that imports of gold (GC=F) to the US would not face a tariff.

Gold futures were little changed after Trump's post.

prices for the metal slid on Monday.

The White House had said last week that the administration would issue a new policy clarifying whether gold bars would be subject to duties after a US government agency said they would, prompting chaos and confusion in the market.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump August Gold Market Post Government

Recent Stories

Trump says gold imports won't face duties

Trump says gold imports won't face duties

4 minutes ago
 UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalis ..

UN chief condemns Israeli killing of six journalists in Gaza

19 minutes ago
 Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

Jellyfish swarm shuts down French nuclear plant

49 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to ..

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences by phone to FM of Ghana over victims of mi ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Lebanon, conveys condolences over victims of explo ..

2 hours ago
 WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor glob ..

WHX Tech 2025 in Dubai in September to anchor global digital health, AI advancem ..

2 hours ago
NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid ..

NBF hosts book launch ceremony for Dr Abdul Wajid Tabassum

1 hour ago
 Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Az ..

Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of ..

1 hour ago
 US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organi ..

US designates Majeed Brigade as "terrorist" organization

1 hour ago
 Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving syst ..

Asif urges PTI to hold dialogue for improving system, national interest

1 hour ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC

DC Kohat chairs meeting of DMIC

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti orders immediate reactivation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East