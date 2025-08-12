(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 12th August, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump said on Monday that imports of gold (GC=F) to the US would not face a tariff.

Gold futures were little changed after Trump's post.

prices for the metal slid on Monday.

The White House had said last week that the administration would issue a new policy clarifying whether gold bars would be subject to duties after a US government agency said they would, prompting chaos and confusion in the market.