Bahrain hosts a week of business and cultural activities at Expo2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) and Bahrain Economic Development board (Bahrain EDB) announced today the hosting of Bahrain National Week at Expo 2020 from 22nd to 27th November 2021.

The week will host a wide range of business and cultural activities to raise awareness around Bahrain’s rich culture and business-friendly environment.

Bahrain National Week’s lineup of events kicks off with the National Bank of Bahrain’s Digital Challenge in partnership with Bahrain FinTech Bay on November 22, with the aim of further upskilling of the digital capabilities of Bahraini youth and exploring various emerging tech trends.

On November 23, Bahrain will host a high-level diplomatic event, where a number of ambassadors from key global markets representing Bahrain will learn about the Kingdom's investment opportunities.

On 24th November, the Bahrain EDB will be hosting a flagship event titled "Looking Ahead: The middle East’s Path To A Digital Economy" in partnership with The Economist. Key topics discussed include data governance, regulation, the role of human capital, and the creation of new ecosystems around emerging technologies.

International experts and officials from Bahrain will be speaking at the event including, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transport and Telecommunications, Khalid Humaidan, Bahrain EDB’s Chief Executive, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Chairman of Bahrain Telecommunications Company (BATELCO), Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, Marcus East, Chief Technology Officer, T mobile, Former Technical Director in Google’s Ofﬁce of the CTO and Abdulwahid Janahi, CEO of Benefit Pay.

The Invest in Bahrain Forum on November 25, is a dedicated event introducing investors to the Kingdom’s competitive advantages through sessions with leading private and public sector entities. The forum will highlight how companies can access the USD $1.4 trillion regional market. Bahrain’s economy is the most diversified in the GCC, with strengths in the financial services, ICT, manufacturing and logistics sectors.

Bahrain’s agile business environment along with the pro-innovation and forward-thinking regulations have allowed businesses to thrive. Bahrain recently announced an Economic Recovery Plan that will further enhance the business environment and pave the way for future growth.

Throughout the week, visitors will discover "The Pearling Path", a testimony of Bahrain’s pearling heritage, through an exclusive preview and walkthrough of the Pearling Path, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Muharraq.

Finally, on 25th and 26th November, the Bahrain Pavillion will celebrate Bahrain National Day by recognising what the Kingdom contributes to the world stage through its people, places, businesses and innovation. The Bahrain Police Band will also feature a group of wind, pipe, percussion, and brass instrumentalists showcasing their talents.

Additionally, visitors to the Bahrain Pavillion will experience the sounds of the Mohammed Bin Faris Group: Fan Al Sut. The Mohammed Bin Faris Group is a Bahrain folk musical group whose oud music brings to life the soulful lyrics of Fan Al Sut, which draws from poetic writings.