Belgium’s Foreign Minister Urges Swift Recognition Of Palestine
Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot told parliament that Belgium must quickly recognise the state of Palestine, warning that any delay could undermine the country's credibility regarding the two-state solution.
"If Belgium does not make progress towards official recognition of Palestine in September, there will soon be nothing left to recognise," he said.
Prévot stressed that recognition should not be seen as rewarding Hamas. "Recognition is a bonus for the Palestinian Authority, not for Hamas. It strengthens the peaceful struggle.”
There is currently no consensus within the governing coalition on rapid recognition.
The foreign minister said that the government would meet in the coming weeks to discuss Belgium's position on Gaza, including the recognition of Palestine and the possibility of imposing sanctions on Israel.
