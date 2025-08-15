Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 August 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th August 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 184.10 PKR 189.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 751.65 PKR 754.15 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 380.65 PKR 382.85 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 205.10 PKR 210.10 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.20 PKR 39.60 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 43.60 PKR 44.00 PKR
Euro (EUR) 330.30 PKR 332.30 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 35.95 PKR 36.30 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.13 PKR 3.22 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 918.35 PKR 926.45 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 66.50 PKR 67.10 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 165.22 PKR 167.22 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.32 PKR 27.62 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 736.30 PKR 738.80 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.25 PKR 77.95 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.75 PKR 76.05 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 219.20 PKR 224.20 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.10 PKR 29.40 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 348.50 PKR 351.25 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.65 PKR 8.80 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 284.10 PKR 285.60 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.30 PKR 77.55 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2025

3 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 August 2025

45 minutes ago
 Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal wi ..

Aramco signs $11 billion Jafurah midstream deal with international consortium

7 hours ago
 RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net pro ..

RAK Properties reports AED160.6 million in net profit for H1/25

8 hours ago
 High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over ..

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

9 hours ago
 Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE A ..

Qatari Emir awards 'Al Wajbah' Decoration to UAE Ambassador

9 hours ago
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherl ..

UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss brotherly relations, efforts to addres ..

9 hours ago
 Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence D ..

Pakistan's embassies celebrate 78th Independence Day anniversary with traditiona ..

10 hours ago
 Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free ..

Double-Decker bus marks Independence Day with free service

10 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

Independence Day celebrated in Borstal Institute

10 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns stateme ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns statements by Israeli PM on “Greate ..

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli statements regarding “Greater Israel”

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business