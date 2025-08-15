Open Menu

World Humanoid Robot Games Opens In Beijing

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) The 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off on Thursday in Beijing, showcasing the cutting-edge achievements of humanoid robots in intelligent decision-making and collaborative movement.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the Games will see 280 teams from 16 countries, including the United States, Germany and Italy, compete from Friday to Sunday at the National Speed Skating Oval.

Competitors will take part in 26 events, spanning athletic challenges such as running, long jump, free exercises and football, as well as skills-based tasks like moving materials, sorting drugs and cleaning across different scenarios.

Planned and designed by China Media Group (CMG) with an innovative and integrated approach, the "Robot Show" made a stunning debut at the opening ceremony.

“This Humanoid Robot Games can be described as a grand event for the global robotics community. It features the largest number of participating robots, the most comprehensive range of events, and the broadest level of participation ever,” said Jiang Guangzhi, Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

He added, "Our goal in hosting the Humanoid Robot Games is to further test and challenge the technological limits of humanoid robots, identify breakthroughs in technological innovation, accelerate the evolution of humanoid robots, and form such new productive forces at an early date."

The sports event follows the 2025 World Robot Conference, which opened on 8th August under the theme of “Making Robots Smarter, Making Embodied Agents More Intelligent”.

