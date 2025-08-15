Japan Economy Grows 1.0% In Q2 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2025 | 09:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Japan's economy grew an annualised real 1.0 percent in the April-June period, marking the fifth consecutive quarterly expansion, helped by solid capital investment, though rising prices continued to weigh on consumer spending, government data showed Friday.
In Q2 2025, gross domestic product (GDP) adjusted for inflation increased 0.3 percent from the January-March period. GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country.
