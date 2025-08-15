Israeli Settlements In West Bank Go Against International Law: UN
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 03:15 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) Stéphane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said Thursday that the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the regime that's associated with these settlements “go against international law”.
In his daily press briefing, Dujarric said, "Settlements, to state the obvious, further entrench the occupation, put the prospect of a two-State solution even further away. And as you said, if this went ahead and which we call in the Israeli Government not to do and we call them to reverse, to stop the advancement of this process, it would sever the northern and southern West Banks."
“I think,” he added, “interestingly enough, as the Israeli finance minister and the Palestinians and other NGOs all agree, it would put an end to prospects of a two-state solution.”
