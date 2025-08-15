Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Congratulate Several World Leaders On Their Independence, Liberation, National Days

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India and to President Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo on their countries' respective Independence Days.

His Highness the UAE President also sent a congratulatory message to President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea on his country's Liberation Day, and to Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein on the occasion of his country's National Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Murmu, President Nguesso, President Lee and Prince Hans-Adam II.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also sent similar messages to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India; Anatole Collinet Makosso, Prime Minister of Congo; Kim Min-seok, Prime Minister of Korea; and Brigitte Haas, Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, on the occasion.

