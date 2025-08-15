Open Menu

High-profile Wanted Suspect Arrested, Handed Over To Chinese Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:45 AM

High-profile wanted suspect arrested, handed over to Chinese authorities

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th August, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Ministry of Interior handed over a wanted person to the authorities in the People's Republic of China. The suspect was arrested by the Dubai Police, pursuant to a red notice issued by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

He's considered one of the most wanted individuals by Chinese authorities on charges of running an organised criminal network that operates fraudulent gambling sites worth millions of Dollars.

The Chinese authorities expressed their appreciation for the UAE's cooperation and their keenness to enhance cooperation and joint action to ensure the security of societies and the international community.

