PITB Hosts Flag Hoisting at Arfa Tower, Cake Cutting at e-Khidmat Markaz on Independence Day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organized a flag hoisting ceremony at Arfa Software Technology Park. An Independence Day cake was also cut at the e-Khidmat Markaz located in Arfa Tower.

Under the administration of PITB’s Admin Wing and Arfa Software Technology Park, Arfa Tower and its offices were decorated with lights, flags, and balloons, while a spectacular fireworks display lit up the building at night.

The ceremony was presided over by PITB Directors General Waqar Naeem Qureshi and Sajid Latif. Senior PITB officials, including Additional Directors General Syed Qasim Ifzal, Aqeel Khan, Hammad Hassan; Directors Ahmad Adeel Sarwar, Irtaza Hashmat, Hasnain Iqbal, Haroon Rasool Khokhar; and Assistant Director Admin Liaqat Khattak, along with a large number of staff members, attended the event.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the safety and prosperity of the beloved homeland.