At least 21 killed, several injured as floods wreak havoc in GB, KP

Meteorological department forecasts further rainfall in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2025) The heavy rains have triggered devastating floods across Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of 21 people and injuring several others.

According to Faizullah Firaq, spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, the casualties include women and children. In Ghizer district alone, eight people were killed and two others injured. In Diamer, two siblings lost their lives while two others were injured.

The authorities reported flood conditions at 37 locations across Ghizer. Roads at Gandulo on the Karakoram Highway and Babusar Loshi have been restored.

The relief operations are ongoing in the affected areas, and residents of low-lying regions have been advised to remain cautious. In Shigar, more than two dozen villages have been affected by floods.

Several villages in Tehsil Gulabpur were evacuated, with Bandu, Khurreed, and Chhomak being among the worst-hit areas.

Floodwaters have entered homes in Shigar while crops in the region have also been submerged.

The meteorological department has forecasted further rainfall in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Dir district, three people were killed and four others injured when a house roof collapsed in the area of Maidan Sori Pao due to heavy rainfall. Rescue officials reported that ongoing rains and flash floods are hampering relief efforts. The injured include women and children.

Meanwhile, in Bajaur’s Salarzai area, eight people were killed and four others injured due to landslides and flash floods. Rescue teams, with assistance from local residents, managed to evacuate four people safely.

The authorities urged residents in flood-affected areas to remain vigilant and cooperate with ongoing relief efforts.