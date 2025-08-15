- Home
UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Brotherly Relations, Efforts To Address Regional Developments In Phone Call
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 12:15 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, discussed brotherly relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields to serve shared interests during a phone call today.
Their Highnesses also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, including efforts to address developments in the middle East and strengthen security, stability, and peace in the region
