Brazil Reports 51,486 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) Brazil recorded 51,486 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,350 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered 9.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 233,520, according to ministry data.

