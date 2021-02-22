UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CARACAL Launches Two New High-performance Weapons At IDEX 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:45 PM

CARACAL launches two new high-performance weapons at IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) UAE small arms manufacturer CARACAL, launched two new high-performance weapons at IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

The second-generation CARACAL F Gen II pistol and the CSA338 Semi-Automatic rifle were unveiled for the first time IDEX 2021 taking place from 21 to 25 February.

The unveiling of the CSA 338 Semi-Automatic rifle highlights CARACAL’s growing technical sophistication. Through effectively merging two rifle concepts – a designated marksman rifle (DMR) with a 338-calibre sniper rifle into a highly precise semi-automatic weapon, the company said the rifle reinforces its strong focus on innovation.

The CSA 338 boasts another regional first in having been fully designed, validated, and manufactured in the UAE. The elegant weapon features high-calibre ammunition and builds on the success of the bolt action CSR338 sniper rifle - fusing it with a DMR concept applied to an 8.6 x 70-calibre weapon.

Together, the weapons represent significant technological and manufacturing advancements for supply to the local and international markets. CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi February Market From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Zondo Commission Asks South Africa's Highest Court ..

3 minutes ago

UNGA President 'Appalled' Italian Ambassador to DR ..

4 minutes ago

Social media users more likely to believe misinfor ..

4 minutes ago

UN calls for Somalia elections 'as soon as possibl ..

4 minutes ago

Farhan Ashrafi appointed as Convener of FPCCI body ..

5 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Vice Prime Minister of ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.