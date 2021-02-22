CARACAL launches two new high-performance weapons at IDEX 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) UAE small arms manufacturer CARACAL, launched two new high-performance weapons at IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

The second-generation CARACAL F Gen II pistol and the CSA338 Semi-Automatic rifle were unveiled for the first time IDEX 2021 taking place from 21 to 25 February.

The unveiling of the CSA 338 Semi-Automatic rifle highlights CARACAL’s growing technical sophistication. Through effectively merging two rifle concepts – a designated marksman rifle (DMR) with a 338-calibre sniper rifle into a highly precise semi-automatic weapon, the company said the rifle reinforces its strong focus on innovation.

The CSA 338 boasts another regional first in having been fully designed, validated, and manufactured in the UAE. The elegant weapon features high-calibre ammunition and builds on the success of the bolt action CSR338 sniper rifle - fusing it with a DMR concept applied to an 8.6 x 70-calibre weapon.

Together, the weapons represent significant technological and manufacturing advancements for supply to the local and international markets. CARACAL is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.