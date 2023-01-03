UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Staff Of UAE Armed Forces Receives Tanzanian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2023) Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, received Lieutenant General Salum Haji Othman, Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF), at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the UAE and Tanzania in military and defence areas and ways of strengthening them, to reinforce the coordination between the two countries.

