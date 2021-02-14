Children’s health, well-being fundamental pillar in healthcare ecosystem: DoH Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), affirmed that children’s health and well-being is a fundamental pillar of all efforts and a priority in the healthcare ecosystem in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"As the world observes International Childhood Cancer Day, here in Abu Dhabi we are reminded that maintaining children’s health and well-being is a fundamental pillar of all our efforts and a priority in our healthcare ecosystem. This embodies the vision of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed that children are the nation’s builders of tomorrow and leaders of the future," Al Hamad stated ahead of the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD).

"Each year, approximately more than 300,000 children and adolescents from 0 to 19 years of age are diagnosed with cancer, making it the leading cause of deaths worldwide for children and adolescents.

However, we can protect our loved little ones from cancer by focussing on a prompt, correct diagnosis followed by effective, evidence-based therapy with tailored supportive care. To that end, we were determined to introduce the Primary care model, which provides comprehensive, personalised and patient-centric healthcare for all family members. The primary care model contributes to providing preventive programmes which focus mainly on diseases prevention and early detection," Al Hamed explained.

Observed on 15th February every year, the ICCD is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families. The day promotes increased appreciation and deeper understanding of issues and challenges impacting childhood cancer and the survivors. It also spotlights the need for more equitable and better access to treatment and care for all children with cancer, everywhere.