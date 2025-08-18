China launches low Earth orbit satellite group

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) China on Sunday launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in Shanxi Province, northern China.

The group, the ninth of its kind, will form part of an internet constellation.

It was launched aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket.

The satellites successfully entered their designated orbits, according to People’s Daily Online.

The mission marked the 590th launch of the Long March carrier rocket series.