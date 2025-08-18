Open Menu

CBUAE Suspends Licence Of YAS Takaful

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM

CBUAE suspends licence of YAS Takaful

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has suspended YAS Takaful PJSC’s licence, pursuant to article 33(2)(k) of Federal Decree Law No. (48) of 2023 Regulating Insurance Activities.

This action comes as a result of Yas Takaful PJSC’s failure to comply with the regulatory framework governing insurance companies in the UAE.

YAS Takaful remains liable for all rights and obligations arising from insurance contracts concluded before the suspension.

The CBUAE, through its supervisory and regulatory mandates, works to ensure that all insurers, their owners and staff abide by the UAE laws, and regulations and standards adopted by the CBUAE to safeguard the integrity of the insurance sector and the UAE financial system.

