Open Menu

PCB Chairman Directs To Finalize Central Contracts Of National Cricketers For 2025-26

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2025-26

Sources say consultations on contracts are in progress as previous central contracts expired on June 30

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the board officials to finalize the central contracts for national players for the 2025–26 season.

The sources said that the consultations on the contracts are in progress as the previous central contracts expired on June 30.

The board is working to complete the process without further delay.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team is expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 21 for its upcoming commitments.

The officials clarified that while discussions continued, no major changes were anticipated in the list of centrally contracted players for the new term.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) UAE Progress United Arab Emirates June August

Recent Stories

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contract ..

PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..

45 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Gove ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..

31 minutes ago
 Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United

12 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in C ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Opera House in Cairo's New Administrative Capi ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islami ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visits Egypt’s Islamic Cultural Centre in Cairo’s ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of J ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice

12 hours ago
 IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

15 hours ago
 AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's mo ..

AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation

16 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports