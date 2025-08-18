PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2025-26

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the board officials to finalize the central contracts for national players for the 2025–26 season.

The sources said that the consultations on the contracts are in progress as the previous central contracts expired on June 30.

The board is working to complete the process without further delay.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan cricket team is expected to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 21 for its upcoming commitments.

The officials clarified that while discussions continued, no major changes were anticipated in the list of centrally contracted players for the new term.