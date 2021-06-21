UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 17 New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:30 AM

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) China reported 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 20, down from 23 infections a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.

Of the new cases, one was a local infection in southern Guangdong province, while the rest were imported cases, the National Health Commission said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China reached 91,604 by the end of June 20, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China June From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of ..

10 hours ago

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

12 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.