City win Premier League

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) Manchester City are the Premier League champions for the third year in a row.

Pep Guardiola’s team have won the title, this time with three matches to spare after second-placed Arsenal lost 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest.

It’s the fifth time in six seasons City have won the Premier League and represents the 12th major honour of Pep Guardiola’s time in charge of the Club.

That match will be followed by a UEFA Champions League final against Inter on June 10, the second time in three seasons City have appeared in the final of Europe’s elite knock-out competition.

In 35 matches so far this season, City have won 27 and scored 92 goals, collecting 85 points.

City are only the fifth club in the history of English football to win three top-flight titles in a row after Huddersfield Town (1924-1926), Arsenal (1933-1935), Liverpool (1982-1984) and Manchester United (1999-2001 & 2007-2009), according City's website.

City will now start the 2023/24 campaign with the tantalising prospect of becoming the first in history to win the English top-flight four years in succession.