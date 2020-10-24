Coalition intercept, destroys Houthi-launched drone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) RIYADH, 24th October 2020 (WAM) - The Arab Coalition on Saturday evening intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported quoting statements from the Coalition’s spokesman Col.

Turki Al-Maliki.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this evening a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region," Al-Maliki said in a statement.