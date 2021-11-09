Crown Prince of Bahrain arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, today arrived on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport, the Bahraini Crown Prince was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Prince Salman was accorded an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where the national anthem of the Kingdom of Bahrain was played.

Also present at the Airport to welcome the Bahraini Crown Prince were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC).

In attendance also were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World.

The Bahraini delegation included Abdullatif Al Zayani; Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Hamaidan, Minister of Labour and Social Development; Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transport and Communications; Faeqa Saeed Al Saleh, Minister of Health; and Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism; along with a number of senior officials.