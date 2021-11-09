UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Of Bahrain Arrives In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Crown Prince of Bahrain arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, today arrived on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport, the Bahraini Crown Prince was received by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Prince Salman was accorded an official reception ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where the national anthem of the Kingdom of Bahrain was played.

Also present at the Airport to welcome the Bahraini Crown Prince were H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC).

In attendance also were Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC); Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi; Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange; Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE; and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World.

The Bahraini delegation included Abdullatif Al Zayani; Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Hamaidan, Minister of Labour and Social Development; Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transport and Communications; Faeqa Saeed Al Saleh, Minister of Health; and Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism; along with a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Martyrs Shaheed UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit Rashid Bahrain United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmed Commerce Government Industry Airport Court Labour

Recent Stories

Myanmar reports 999 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more de ..

Myanmar reports 999 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

4 seconds ago
 Williamson wary of 'power packed' England in T20 W ..

Williamson wary of 'power packed' England in T20 World Cup semi-final

6 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

7 seconds ago
 Kenya targets less than 25,000 new HIV infections ..

Kenya targets less than 25,000 new HIV infections in 2021

9 seconds ago
 East African nations urged to adopt 35 pct maximum ..

East African nations urged to adopt 35 pct maximum common tariff rate

11 seconds ago
 NCOC pays tribute to all stakeholders in tackling ..

NCOC pays tribute to all stakeholders in tackling pandemic

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.