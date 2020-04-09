Culture Summit Abu Dhabi to live stream special panel session and performances

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with global cultural organisations, is delivering a special live stream experience of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, set to be broadcast on YouTube on Thursday, 9th April, 2020, at 17:00 (UAE time).

The live stream came in response to the absence of a Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2020 event, DCT Abu Dhabi said on Thursday.

The session will address the current global situation and its impact on culture from a social, economic and psychological angle. With culture being the continuous thread that links an increasingly isolated global population, the discussion will assess the impact of this current period of unprecedented crisis on the culture sector, and explore how culture might help lessen our collective anxiety and trauma.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, will chair the panel session, "Alone Together: Culture and Resilience", featuring distinguished participants, including Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO; Alexandra Munroe, samsung Senior Curator of Asian Art and Senior Advisor, Global Arts, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation.

The participants also include Rebecca Lyons, Director of Collections and Learning at Royal academy of Arts; Melanie Noronha, Senior Editor, Thought Leadership, Europe, Africa and the middle East at the Economist Intelligence Unit; and Marisa Henderson, Chief, Creative Economy at UNCTAD.