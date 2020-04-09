UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi To Live Stream Special Panel Session And Performances

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi to live stream special panel session and performances

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with global cultural organisations, is delivering a special live stream experience of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, set to be broadcast on YouTube on Thursday, 9th April, 2020, at 17:00 (UAE time).

The live stream came in response to the absence of a Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2020 event, DCT Abu Dhabi said on Thursday.

The session will address the current global situation and its impact on culture from a social, economic and psychological angle. With culture being the continuous thread that links an increasingly isolated global population, the discussion will assess the impact of this current period of unprecedented crisis on the culture sector, and explore how culture might help lessen our collective anxiety and trauma.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, will chair the panel session, "Alone Together: Culture and Resilience", featuring distinguished participants, including Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO; Alexandra Munroe, samsung Senior Curator of Asian Art and Senior Advisor, Global Arts, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation.

The participants also include Rebecca Lyons, Director of Collections and Learning at Royal academy of Arts; Melanie Noronha, Senior Editor, Thought Leadership, Europe, Africa and the middle East at the Economist Intelligence Unit; and Marisa Henderson, Chief, Creative Economy at UNCTAD.

Related Topics

Africa Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East April 2020 Samsung YouTube Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Working from home? Here are some of the best ways ..

4 minutes ago

Union of Arab Insurance Supervisors discusses ways ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over lack of medical s ..

8 minutes ago

Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 ye ..

12 minutes ago

North Korea Develops New Mask Against Coronavirus ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll Among Italy's Medical Workers ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.