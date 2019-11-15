UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DAFZA To Showcase Integrated Portfolio Of Services For Aviation Industry At Dubai Airshow 2019

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

DAFZA to showcase integrated portfolio of services for aviation industry at Dubai Airshow 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, DAFZA, will showcase its integrated portfolio of services and solutions for the aviation industry at the Dubai Airshow 2019.

Held at the Dubai World Central, the event will take place from 17th to 21st November.

Among DAFZA’s strategic objectives for participating in the event includes attracting international companies to establish operations within Dubai.

DAFZA will support companies in expanding their businesses in the region by providing unique services at a strategic location, near Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international airport.

DAFZA will highlight its advanced and modern infrastructure, which allows the free zone to provide best-in-class services and incentives for businesses.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director-General at DAFZA, said, "Taking part in the Dubai Airshow enables us to demonstrate our commitment to providing a perfect environment for international businesses looking to invest in Dubai.

We are especially suited to companies working in the air transport, aviation and space industries and today, DAFZA is the regional base for many companies in these sectors including two of the world’s major aircraft manufacturers."

On the sidelines of the event, DAFZA will feature panel discussions and presentations within the Future Aviation Lounge, FAL, first-of-its-kind business collaborative network based on Artificial Intelligence, AI, technology that foresees the future of the global aviation sector and related industries.

Led by a premier group of spokespeople, the sessions will address the future of aviation in Dubai, highlighting innovative and sustainable solutions.

DAFZA has been the home for leading aviation and other related industry companies, such as Airbus, Boeing, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Panasonic Avionics, Jetex and more.

Recently, Airbus inaugurated its first Africa and middle East Cabin Electronics Service Centre at DAFZA.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Business Dubai Middle East November 2019 Event From Industry Rolls Royce Airport

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 5th Annual In-Vitro Ferti ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Ahmed Safi takes si ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

48 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Service provides services to 942 ..

47 seconds ago

Boris goes head-to-head with Buckethead and Binfac ..

49 seconds ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.