DEWA, Chile discuss strengthening cooperation in energy sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Jorge Daccarett, Chilean Ambassador to the UAE. This is one of a series of visits by diplomatic and consular officials to DEWA to explore relations, exchange expertise, and promote mutual cooperation.

Al Tayer highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between DEWA and Chilean energy organisations from the public and private sectors, by exchanging best global practices, experiences, and benchmarking.

Al Tayer welcomed the Ambassador and presented DEWA's innovative and pioneering initiatives and projects to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Tayer reviewed DEWA's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner, and highlighted DEWA's efforts to achieve the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to host the best edition of Expo 2020 Dubai.

DEWA's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai provides a unique experience for visitors as it highlights DEWA's key projects and initiatives in renewable, clean energy, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications.

Al Tayer explained that DEWA has a clear vision to achieve the objectives of Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA launched Digital DEWA, its digital arm, to disrupt the entire business of public utilities by becoming the world's first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, while expanding the use of digital services in addition to creating a new digital and advanced platform called 'Moro'.

The Chilean Ambassador praised DEWA's efforts and investment opportunities that will enhance joint cooperation between Chile and the UAE.