DEWA discusses cooperation with SAP SE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive board of SAP SE.

The meeting was attended by Marwan bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and The Future at DEWA, and Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro (Data Hub Integrated Solutions).

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s projects and programmes to anticipate and shape the future in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation; the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence; and the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to transform Dubai into a city of the future, putting it 10 years ahead of other global cities.

During the meeting, Al Tayer emphasised the importance of exchanging global best practices and experiences between the two sides. Areas of cooperation include innovation, digital transformation, the internet of Things, big data analysis, cloud computing, and others. He noted that DEWA supports digital transformation in the UAE and the position of Dubai as a global digital platform.

DEWA established Moro, part of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, to use innovative solutions and technologies for different government organisations. This supports the National Innovation Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to make the UAE one of the most innovative nations in the world.

Since 2018, Moro has been the authorised provider of the SAP-Hana platform for enterprise cloud services. In 2022, Moro was certified by SAP as a partner of RISE. It is the first local provider to be certified in the UAE to provide secure and cloud-based SAP services.

In February 2022, DEWA announced a partnership between Moro and SAP. The initiative allows government and private entities to unlock new efficiencies with intelligent automation across their mission-critical processes, which will be hosted from state-of-the-art Moro Hub’s data centres, complying with data residency and cybersecurity requirements of the UAE.

SAP also supported Moro’s green data centre, the largest solar-powered centre in the middle East and Africa region that is designed to obtain a Tier-III certificate from the Uptime Institute at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.