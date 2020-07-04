DEWA organises 8th Future Engineer Summer Camp online

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, is organising the 8th Future Engineer Summer Camp online, in collaboration with Emirates Science Club.

Around 30 DEWA staff children are attending the camp, ranging in ages between 12 and 15 years old. The camp takes place from 5th to 26th July, 2020.

It covers several areas, such as electronics, cyber-security, robotics, 3D printing and augmented reality.

The online camp prepares the students for a promising career by strengthening their technical skills, promoting scientific research, innovation, and creativity among the participants. It also encourages the next generation to learn science and technology, and direct more youth towards scientific specialisations.

"DEWA believes that youth are the leaders of tomorrow. It strives to launch several initiatives and programmes throughout the year for school and university students to develop their skills, experiences and inspire them to innovate.

This helps them keep up with rapid changes and future demands. It also enhances the UAE’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution for a competitive, knowledge-based economy. We are committed to organising the Future Engineer Summer Camp every year in line with words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai who said, ‘Youth are the strength of any nation and its hope for a better future. ’Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA The camp is an opportunity to strengthen the technical skills of the next generation. This is in accordance with DEWA’s objectives to consolidate an advanced environment of knowledge and science and its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. As a socially responsible organisation, we strive to develop a passion for knowledge, learning science and technology among the next generation and help them realise their potential and talents, he added.