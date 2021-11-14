DFSA to host Cyber Risk Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) will be hosting the DFSA Cyber Risk Forum on 16th November 2021. The virtual forum aims to raise awareness about cyber risks and promote cybersecurity maturity amongst companies operating in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The event is intended for everyone involved in, or responsible for, cyber risk management, including board members, senior management, IT professionals, cyber security experts, and risk and compliance officers.

This is the second edition of the event, first launched in November 2020, which reinforces the DFSA’s goal to promote the continued development of cyber risk capabilities in the DIFC, in line with the UAE’s National Cybersecurity strategy. The two-and-a-half-hour-long forum will include presentations and panel discussions from industry experts speaking about zero-trust architecture, the rising cyber threat to digital supply chains, the cyber threat landscape, and what financial institutions should be doing to prevent and respond to ransomware attacks.

Speakers at the forum will include specialists from the DFSA, Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Deloitte, SentinelOne, HelpAG, Citibank, the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority, Kaspersky, Mandiant and Axon Technologies.

F. Christopher Calabia, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said: "Rapid growth in the digital economy makes cybersecurity a shared priority for every organisation. Events such as the DFSA’s Cyber Risk Forum emphasise the importance of partnership and collaboration across the industry and with supervisors. We encourage everyone in the DIFC involved in this subject to join us to share insight into emerging issues and best practices for mitigating cyber risks."