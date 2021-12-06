DMCC’s flagship Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – will be hosting its flagship Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The conference is expected to bring together hundreds of industry experts to discuss key topics on the future of diamonds.

The diamond industry successfully emerged from the pandemic with surging demand and rocketing prices. The various DDC panel sessions will seek to answer why this happened, the changing nature of consumer behaviour, the risks and opportunities for diamond companies over the coming year, and ways to build on this positive momentum to strengthen the entire diamond industry.

"The global diamond industry has not just rebounded from the pandemic, it has come back with renewed vigour, performing significantly better than we could have ever imagined. In October, US jewellery sales reached an estimated $7.3 billion, a record for the month. India’s polished diamonds exports hit four-year high in November, and all signs point to a very strong December with the holiday season. Closer to home, the Dubai Diamond Exchange has boasted some record-breaking sales through its tenders. DMCC’s ever-growing ties with the Israeli diamond industry are set to further boost regional trade and support the growth of the global diamond trade," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange.

"Following the success of our recent Dubai Precious Metals Conference, which was largely oversubscribed, we have curated a special programme around the Dubai Diamond Conference in February.

This will be a defining moment for the industry, with the world’s most renowned experts gathered in the emirate to discuss the future of diamonds, cementing the emirate’s position as a leading hub and first mover in the industry," he added.

A series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai throughout the week, beginning with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February. The DDC Gala dinner will host the Jewellery World Awards organised by Informa Markets, which seeks to recognise significant contributions to the development of the global diamond and jewellery industry.

The new Jewellery, Gem and Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) show, supported by DMCC as the official partner will become one of the jewellery world’s most powerful marketplaces for product discovery, meaningful connections and inspired thinking. Buyers and suppliers will gather in the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 22 to the 24 February to trade and explore new business opportunities in Dubai. Finally, the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February at the iconic Almas Tower.

In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and steer new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC has been a driving force in establishing the emirate as a leading global hub for diamond trade. Since the start of 2021, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), the world’s largest diamond tender facility, has hosted more than 60 diamond tenders. In October 2021, an exceptional 100+ carat rough diamond was successfully sold for USD 5.218 million (USD 44,004 per carat) in a record tender hosted at the DDE.