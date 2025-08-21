Korean Banks' Net Profit Rises 18.4% In H1
Published August 21, 2025
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) Korean banks' combined net profit jumped more than 18 percent from a year earlier in the first half of the year on a sharp rise in non-interest income that more than offset a slight drop in interest income, data showed Thursday.
The combined net profit of 20 banks reached 14.9 trillion won (US$10.
66 billion) in the January-June period, marking an increase of 2.3 trillion won, or 18.4 percent, from 12.6 trillion won a year earlier, figures from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) showed.
Interest income fell marginally by 0.1 trillion won, or 0.4 percent, to 29.7 trillion won over the same period.
Yonhap news Agency quoted the FSS as saying that non-interest income came to 5.2 trillion won, up 3.4 trillion won, or 53 percent, over the cited period.
