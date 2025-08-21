Open Menu

Korean Banks' Net Profit Rises 18.4% In H1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:45 AM

Korean banks' net profit rises 18.4% in H1

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) Korean banks' combined net profit jumped more than 18 percent from a year earlier in the first half of the year on a sharp rise in non-interest income that more than offset a slight drop in interest income, data showed Thursday.

The combined net profit of 20 banks reached 14.9 trillion won (US$10.

66 billion) in the January-June period, marking an increase of 2.3 trillion won, or 18.4 percent, from 12.6 trillion won a year earlier, figures from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) showed.

Interest income fell marginally by 0.1 trillion won, or 0.4 percent, to 29.7 trillion won over the same period.

Yonhap news Agency quoted the FSS as saying that non-interest income came to 5.2 trillion won, up 3.4 trillion won, or 53 percent, over the cited period.

Related Topics

Same From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre ..

Minister praises Al-Makki Al-Madni Dialysis Centre in Lahore’s Tajpur over ser ..

9 hours ago
 Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course call ..

Officers of the 38th Senior Management Course called on Dr Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes ..

FGP CEO expresses grief over loss of lives, homes in flood-hit areas

10 hours ago
 The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has ..

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..

10 hours ago
CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will b ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to ..

Saudi Arabia launches new 'Nusuk Umrah' service to streamline visas, travel for ..

10 hours ago
 UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

10 hours ago
 Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

10 hours ago
 PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sana ..

PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East