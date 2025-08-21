Norway oil output hits 10-year high

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) OSLO, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) — Norway’s monthly oil production reached its highest level in over a decade last month, boosted by the ramp-up of Equinor’s new Johan Castberg field.

According to a Wednesday statement from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, the country's output jumped 17% from June to 1.96 million barrels a day.