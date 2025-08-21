Ducky Bhai’s Wife Aroob Jatoi Gets Relief As Police Barred To Arrest Her Until Aug 30
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2025 | 11:21 AM
Court directs Aroob Jatoi to join investigation and fully cooperate with authorities
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- August 21st, 2025) A Lahore sessions court on Thursday barred police from arresting YouTuber Saad Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai,’s wife Aroob Jatoi until August 30 in a case alleging promotion of gambling through social media content.
The matter came up for hearing before an Additional Sessions Judge, where Aroob Jatoi was represented by advocates Irfan Kalyat and Raja Abdul Rahman Ranjha.
Her legal team sought interim bail to prevent arrest in the ongoing inquiry.
Granting her plea, the court approved interim bail and ordered that she must not be taken into custody until the next hearing.
At the same time, the judge directed her to join the investigation and fully cooperate with the authorities.
The court also instructed the investigating officer to submit a progress report on the probe at the upcoming hearing.
The case emerged after certain videos of the couple circulated online, allegedly promoting gambling-related activities, leading to legal proceedings against them.
The court adjourned further hearing until August 30, when it will examine the investigation record and decide on the future course of action.
