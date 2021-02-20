UrduPoint.com
DP World, UAE Region, JAFZA To Take Part In Gulfood 2021

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 PM

DP World, UAE Region, JAFZA to take part in Gulfood 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) DP World, UAE Region and its flagship trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) are set to participate in Gulfood 2021, scheduled to take place from 21st-25th February at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The entities will shed light on their wide range of incentives and the enhanced F&B trade enabling capabilities of their logistics hub, including Jebel Ali Port and Jafza.

The F&B industry in the UAE has established its importance with a consistent uptick in business and DP World, UAE Region has been a key contributor to its growth with the foodstuff, livestock and agricultural products sector in Jafza valued at AED13.3 billion.

Supporting over 4,700 customers, the free zone hosts over 550 companies from more than 70 countries. Its world-class business ecosystem consists of partners capable of trading sugar, beverages, meat, cocoa, dairy produce, fruits and nuts, coffee, tea, and spices.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region, and CEO, Jafza said, "The F&B sector has been integral to our success, especially considering its rapid growth in the country. In 2020, Dubai’s external food trade volumes reached nine million tonnes in the first half of the year, representing AED32 billion in total, whereas Dubai’s food imports touched AED22 billion.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have constantly focused on securing the UAE’s food supply value chain through our multimodal logistics hub."

Al Muallem added, "According to a recent report by Fitch Solutions, over 2021-2024, consumer spending on food is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.8 per cent. At 24.4 per cent of total food spending in 2021, meat and poultry are projected to remain the largest food spending category until 2024. Bread, rice and cereals will be the strongest growing category at 4.3 per cent CAGR. These figures portray the promise in the sector and we are certain that with the help of our F&B partners in Jafza and our core competencies, we can help this sector boom."

Ahmad Al Haddad, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World, UAE Region will participate in the Gulfood Innovation Summit’s ‘Reaching 3 billion consumers’ panel discussion.

Jafza’s dedicated F&B cluster spreads over an area of 1.55 million sq. meters, offering value-added logistics services including storage, processing, packaging, bagging and other facilities within both bonded and non-bonded zones.

