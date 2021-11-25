UrduPoint.com

Dtec, Fakeeh University Hospital Partner To Advance Healthcare Services

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), Dubai Silicon Oasis’ wholly owned tech hub and coworking space, has signed a partnership agreement with Fakeeh University Hospital.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Deputy CEO of Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH), at the university hospital’s building in DSO, in the presence of officials from both entities.

Under the agreement, both sides will work together to enhance smart health offerings, as well as medical and preventive services to more than 1,000 startups and entrepreneurs in Dtec. They will also collaborate to support the health of the startups’ operations and the wellbeing of their employees, in line with one of the six pillars of the Sandbox programme.

The programme was launched by DSO in October 2021 and is the first of its kind in the MENA region, running for 12 months supporting technology startups and assisting them to achieve growth and raise funding in their early stages.

The agreement outlines that employee of Dtec-based companies will receive medical examination services and a health card, as well as exclusive healthcare benefits and priority in medical services at FUH. Furthermore, they will have access to remote medical consultations.

Fakeeh University Hospital will also organise several virtual awareness sessions, educational seminars and first aid training sessions, in addition to approved medical and surgical services, radiology and laboratory examinations, round the clock emergency services, and several diagnostic procedures such as endoscopy, CT scan and other programmes.

Dtec entrepreneurs will benefit from exclusive opportunities to test innovative healthcare solutions in cooperation with FUH, in addition to benefiting from its laboratories and research centers, workshops and mentoring sessions which are organized for entrepreneurs and researchers.

Dr. Al Matrooshi said, "Our collaboration with the smart and technologically advanced Fakeeh University Hospital ensures advanced healthcare services are available to Dtec-based companies, startups, and entrepreneurs. This boosts the level of smart healthcare in the DSO community, and cements Dubai’s leading position as a preferred city to live and work."

Dr. Gul, in turn, commented, "This partnership strikes an integration between Fakeeh University Hospital, which is focused on continuous research and innovation, and Dtec. We are confident that it will result in improving the level of healthcare available and promoting related innovations to promote a smart and healthy lifestyle in Dubai and the UAE. We encourage the adoption of advanced technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analysis in diagnosis, treatment, recovery and medical follow-up."

